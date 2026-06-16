The Hunt for Sinaloa Is Expanding - U.S. Operators on the Ground as America Prepares Its Next Move

In this episode, Vince welcomes back Katarina Szulc, investigative journalist and host of the Ironclad Original, Borderland: Dispatches.

Kat shares insights from her recent reporting in Ukraine, where authorities are investigating claims that foreign fighters with cartel ties traveled to the front lines to learn modern combat tactics before returning to Latin America.

The conversation also explores

foreign mercenaries in Ukraine

the evolution of cartel warfare

U.S. pressure on cartel leadership

corruption in Mexico

what these developments could mean for the future of organized crime

Borderland is an IRONCLAD Original

Chapters:

00:00 - Introduction

01:44 - Cartels, Ukraine, and FPV Drone Warfare

03:26 - The Colombian Connection & Drone Schools in Lviv

09:52 - American Mercenaries & Background Checks on the Front Lines

11:33 - Gamers vs. Combat: How Simple is FPV Drone Flying?

15:24 - Behind the Scenes of the Global Mercenary Recruitment Machine

25:06 - US Boots on the Ground & The Standoff over Drone Strikes in Mexico

29:51 - Cartel Corruption & Political Gaslighting in Sinaloa

34:22 - The 2026 World Cup: A Cartel Moneymaker?

47:17 - 2026 Wrap-Up: The Year of the Fallen Kingpins & The Endless Drug War