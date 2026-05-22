The Dr Ardis Show: Natural Solutions for Gallstones.

NOTE 05/22 - At the time of publishing this post, Substack is experiencing functional problems with producing transcripts… Once Substack has remedied this, we will produce the transcript and add it to this post…

Millions of people worldwide are dealing with gallstones - and most are told surgery is their only option.

In this episode, Dr. Bryan Ardis walks through a 121-slide presentation revealing what conventional medicine won't tell you.

See the video description on YouTube for the Nature Wins products featured.

YouTube Video link