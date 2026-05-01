The Dr Ardis Show: How to Heal Brain Trauma - Part 2

Note: Part 1 is posted after Part 2…

The Dr. Ardis Show, Dr. Bryan Ardis continues the conversation on brain health by focusing on how to support recovery from brain trauma.

He breaks down the underlying drivers of long-term neurological damage, including inflammation, oxidative stress, and toxin exposure, and reviews published research on natural compounds that support brain repair, cognitive function, and nervous system balance.

This episode highlights practical, research-based strategies to help support the brain after injury and protect long-term neurological health.

Nature Wins products featured:

Nature Wins EDTA – discussed for its role in binding and supporting the removal of unwanted metals and toxins.

Nature Wins Taurine – an amino acid that supports brain function, nervous system health, and cellular energy production.

Nature Wins Multi-Vitamin Gummies – provides essential vitamins and minerals that support daily brain health, energy, and overall wellness.

Disclaimer: This content is educational only, not medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional before changing any treatment, supplement, or regimen. Use at your own risk.

The Dr Ardis Show: How to Heal Brain Trauma - Part 1

with NFL Hall of Famer Mike Singletary

The Dr. Ardis Show, Dr. Bryan Ardis sits down with NFL Hall of Famer Mike Singletary to discuss the serious and often overlooked impact of head trauma.

Drawing from Singletary’s experience at the highest level of football, this conversation explores the long-term effects of repeated hits to the head, including cognitive decline, emotional changes, and neurological damage.

While rooted in professional sports, this episode highlights a much bigger issue - head trauma isn’t limited to athletes.

From falls and accidents to everyday impacts and injuries, the risks and long-term effects can apply to anyone.

This conversation brings awareness to how brain health can be affected over time and why it matters for every individual, not just those on the field.

Disclaimer: This content is educational only, not medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional before changing any treatment, supplement, or regimen. Use at your own risk.