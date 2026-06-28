The Decline Happening to You Right Now

Can you squat deep with your heels flat, hang for 60 seconds, get off the floor without your hands?

TIMESTAMPS

0:00 - Cold open: to the person who feels fine

1:30 - The thesis: decline is invisible until it's catastrophic

2:52 - How decline actually works: the cliff edge

4:33 - What your body is doing while you feel fine

7:06 - The permission structure of feeling fine

8:15 - The people who used the window

9:45 - What to do with the window

11:55 - The conversation you keep avoiding

12:54 - Close: use it before you lose it

This content is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. Always consult healthcare professionals for personalized guidance regarding health conditions.