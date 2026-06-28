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The Decline Happening to You Right Now
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The Decline Happening to You Right Now

Feeling fine is not the same as being capable. This episode is about the danger of the quiet years, when nothing hurts and your body is quietly losing capacity you won't miss until you need it.
Decisive Liberty's avatar
Decisive Liberty
Jun 28, 2026

Can you squat deep with your heels flat, hang for 60 seconds, get off the floor without your hands?

TIMESTAMPS

0:00 - Cold open: to the person who feels fine
1:30 - The thesis: decline is invisible until it's catastrophic
2:52 - How decline actually works: the cliff edge
4:33 - What your body is doing while you feel fine
7:06 - The permission structure of feeling fine
8:15 - The people who used the window
9:45 - What to do with the window
11:55 - The conversation you keep avoiding
12:54 - Close: use it before you lose it

This content is for educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. Always consult healthcare professionals for personalized guidance regarding health conditions.

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