The Decline Happening to You Right Now

Can you squat deep with your heels flat, hang for 60 seconds, get off the floor without your hands?
TIMESTAMPS
0:00 - Cold open: to the person who feels fine
1:30 - The thesis: decline is invisible until it's catastrophic
2:52 - How decline actually works: the cliff edge
4:33 - What your body is doing while you feel fine
7:06 - The permission structure of feeling fine
8:15 - The people who used the window
9:45 - What to do with the window
11:55 - The conversation you keep avoiding
12:54 - Close: use it before you lose it
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