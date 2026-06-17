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Teachers Are DONE & Speaking Out: Something Is VERY Wrong With America’s Youth
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Teachers Are DONE & Speaking Out: Something Is VERY Wrong With America’s Youth

We are failing our youth - starting with parents and our education system...
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Decisive Liberty
Jun 17, 2026

Teachers are DONE and speaking out about the alarming behavior, attitudes, and moral decline they are witnessing among America’s youth.

With classrooms increasingly challenging and students showing signs of disrespect, disengagement, and lack of responsibility, educators are raising the alarm about the cultural and moral shifts impacting the next generation.

In this video, we explore the root causes of these issues, including societal changes, parenting trends, the influence of technology and social media, and economic pressures like the cost of living crisis, inflation, and rising financial strain on families.

This discussion highlights the struggles teachers face daily and why so many feel overwhelmed and unsupported.

Discover what educators are saying about the state of America’s youth and why these trends could have long-term consequences for communities, families, and society as a whole.

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