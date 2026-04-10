Sweden’s “GUNGNIR” Just Changed Ukraine WAR Forever... Can Putin Stop What’s Comin?

Russia-Sweden Relations

Sweden and Russia have a long and often hostile history, characterized by centuries of conflict and territorial disputes, with this rivalry shaping Sweden’s perception of Russia as a persistent threat in the Baltic region.

During the 17th and 18th centuries, Sweden was a significant European power that controlled Finland and parts of what are now Norway, the Baltics, and Germany, leading to conflicts with Russia as both sought influence in the Baltic Sea region.

Russia gained significant Swedish territory after Peter the Great initiated a war in the early 18th century, and later, the Russo-Swedish Wars of 1788-1809 further solidified Russian gains, including eastern provinces that would become part of Finland.

For much of the 17th century, Swedish control over the Baltic coast, including Ingria and Karelia, effectively landlocked Russia, leaving it with only the port of Archangel, which was frozen for half the year.

Russia’s strategic priorities traditionally focused more on the West than Asia.

Relations between Sweden and Russia have deteriorated significantly in recent years, particularly following Russia’s actions in Ukraine.

In 2018, Russia’s ambassador to Sweden criticized the Swedish Prime Minister for identifying Russia as the biggest threat without evidence, highlighting a tense relationship that had been strained for several years due to Sweden’s support for Ukraine’s closer ties with the European Union.

In 2023, Sweden expelled 5 Russian embassy officials, leading Russia to respond by expelling 5 Swedish diplomats and closing Sweden’s Consulate-General in St. Petersburg.

These actions confirm the negative political developments in Russia and its international isolation.

Sweden’s domestic intelligence agency has identified Russia as the primary threat to Sweden’s security, stating it is the only country in Sweden’s vicinity to pose a military threat and accusing Russia of using the Russian Orthodox Church for hybrid warfare operations, including espionage and influence activities.

Russia’s ambassador has dismissed these accusations as “ridiculous.”

The decision by Sweden and Finland to join NATO marks a significant shift from their long-standing neutrality, driven by heightened security concerns following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine (NATO has been ever-creeping its presence towards Russia for years despite oral agreements between NATO and Russia to keep a buffer of non-member countries around Russia, mostly for national security).

This move ended over 200 years of military non-alignment for Sweden. Russian President Putin’s actions are seen as a direct catalyst for this change, as his efforts to deter NATO’s influence ultimately led to its expansion.

Russia has responded with threats, including the potential deployment of nuclear weapons in the Baltic Sea and cutting off electricity to Finland.

In 2025, Finland and Sweden signed a new defense pact to enhance their security against Russian aggression, focusing on interoperability and joint action, with Sweden assuming a leadership role in NATO’s forward-looking ground force.

Russian bombers have also operated close to Swedish airspace, leading to discussions in Sweden about scaling up its defenses, including acquiring more Gripen aircraft, submarines, anti-aircraft missiles, and deploying troops to Gotland.

Sweden’s mythical Gungnir missile, named after Odin’s Magical Spear, has officially appeared in Ukraine and changed the battlefield in the Black Sea.

Used alongside drones, it helped destroy Russia’s Syvash oil platform, a key surveillance and electronic warfare hub protecting Crimea.

This strike shows Ukraine’s growing Western firepower and precision coordination.

Russia’s defenses are being dismantled piece by piece as new weapons arrive.

What happens next could reshape the entire war.

Stay tuned for escalation.

Not Mentioned In This Video

Sweden is both a NATO and EU member - both are also crumbling.

This needs to be factored into future event as once either crumbles, especially NATO who no longer has U.S. support, then Putin does not need to be concerned about retaliation from member States (and mistly not from the U.S. as well).

At that point, the entire game between Russia and Sweden shifts drastically.