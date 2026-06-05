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Surprisingly, Senate Hands Trump The Victory He Wanted Leaving the Democrats In Shambles
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Surprisingly, Senate Hands Trump The Victory He Wanted Leaving the Democrats In Shambles

They are STILL not of the hook for rejecting the SAVE America Act...
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Decisive Liberty
Jun 05, 2026

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