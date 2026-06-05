Surprisingly, Senate Hands Trump The Victory He Wanted Leaving the Democrats In Shambles
They are STILL not of the hook for rejecting the SAVE America Act...
Jun 05, 2026
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs
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