Strategic Overview: There Are No Lone Assassins, This Is Political Warfare

Host Mike Steger discusses the attempted assassination of President Trump and argues it is unfolding inside a pervasive propaganda environment that shapes public reactions and demands easy, popular criticisms of Trump.

He reviews political warfare heading into the midterms, including efforts to expose and disrupt Democratic-aligned corruption and funding networks:

the Russiagate-related conspiracy inquiry (with document releases and court review)

investigations into ActBlue

alleged NGO and SPLC-related fraud

welfare and border-linked money flows, and

renewed pressure for the Save America Act and Senate floor action

Steger also addresses Iran’s proposal to ease the Strait situation, saying the regime is fractured and squeezed by blockade pressure. He highlights Trump’s five Defense Production Act memos as a war-powers mobilization aimed at rapidly rebuilding U.S. energy infrastructure - pipelines, refineries, transformers, grid upgrades, and nuclear expansion - framing energy as the upstream requirement for broader industrial recovery.

Chapters

00:00 Welcome and Context

00:45 Propaganda Ocean

04:04 Audience Q&A Setup

05:17 Butler Echoes Today

07:38 Morality and War Debate

10:51 Mission Beyond 2024

12:15 Midterm Warfare Plan

13:52 Russiagate Conspiracy Probe

17:45 ActBlue and NGO Corruption

23:14 Save America Act Fight

25:13 Iran Pressure Update

27:41 Energy Emergency Memos

37:16 Rebuilding America Closing