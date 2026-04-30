Strategic Overview: There Are No Lone Assassins, This Is Political Warfare

Host Mike Steger discusses the attempted assassination of President Trump and argues it is unfolding inside a pervasive propaganda environment that shapes public reactions and demands easy, popular criticisms of Trump.
He reviews political warfare heading into the midterms, including efforts to expose and disrupt Democratic-aligned corruption and funding networks:
the Russiagate-related conspiracy inquiry (with document releases and court review)
investigations into ActBlue
alleged NGO and SPLC-related fraud
welfare and border-linked money flows, and
renewed pressure for the Save America Act and Senate floor action
Steger also addresses Iran’s proposal to ease the Strait situation, saying the regime is fractured and squeezed by blockade pressure. He highlights Trump’s five Defense Production Act memos as a war-powers mobilization aimed at rapidly rebuilding U.S. energy infrastructure - pipelines, refineries, transformers, grid upgrades, and nuclear expansion - framing energy as the upstream requirement for broader industrial recovery.
Chapters
00:00 Welcome and Context
00:45 Propaganda Ocean
04:04 Audience Q&A Setup
05:17 Butler Echoes Today
07:38 Morality and War Debate
10:51 Mission Beyond 2024
12:15 Midterm Warfare Plan
13:52 Russiagate Conspiracy Probe
17:45 ActBlue and NGO Corruption
23:14 Save America Act Fight
25:13 Iran Pressure Update
27:41 Energy Emergency Memos
37:16 Rebuilding America Closing