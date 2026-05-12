Strategic Overview - Reviving the Foundations of American Civilization

On Monday, May 11, host Mike Steger discusses rising tension with Iran, noting Trump’s comments that Iran signaled deal-readiness but insisted the U.S. or China remove highly processed uranium, and that Trump won’t be rushed while leveraging a blockade and possible coordination with Gulf states.

Steger frames Trump’s upcoming three-day Beijing trip—bringing executives like Tim Cook and Elon Musk—as central to reorganizing Middle East security and global trade, arguing for a “Core Five” concept (U.S., Russia, China, India, Japan) and a sovereign-nation economic model over globalization.

He also describes political turmoil in the UK and Democratic panic over redistricting, California’s budget troubles, and the governor’s race.

He then shifts to the philosophical foundations of the “American system,” emphasizing the soul, Christianity’s influence, and rebuilding civilization as key to sustaining the MAGA movement and winning midterms, and announces a midterm bootcamp this Friday with plans to move bootcamps to Mondays.

Chapters

00:00 Welcome and Setup

00:06 Iran Tensions and Blockade

01:23 China Trip and Core Five

04:32 Decoupling and Fair Trade

06:48 China History and American System

08:06 UK Political Collapse 10:02 Globalism Ending Worldwide

11:23 Democrats Panic and Redistricting

12:20 California Chaos and Viral Campaigns

15:20 American System Origins

19:53 Soul and Human Equality

24:30 Plato to Christianity

27:03 Soul as Political Foundation

32:24 Reviving Civilization and Midterms

34:01 Bootcamps and Closing