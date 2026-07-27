State Department Just Admitted the Real Target Was Never Capitalism

This episode examines a new State Department report, “Cuba: The Capital of 20th Century Communism,” and argues it highlights a current threat beyond a Cold War frame: Cuba’s influence on left-wing and terrorist networks in the U.S. and the Americas and the shift from Soviet-style communism to Third Worldism, which targets Western civilization itself.

The script traces the movement’s post-Soviet evolution through the 1990 São Paulo Forum and its use of parties, NGOs, culture, and narco-terror financing, while claiming Western establishment institutions like the Inter-American Dialogue engaged rather than opposed it.

It then contrasts Roosevelt’s Casablanca vision of development with British imperial extraction, arguing the Cold War erased that fight.

The proposed antidote is a revival of Hamiltonian “American System” economics, linked to J.D. Vance’s comments and Morocco’s “Donald J. Trump Highway” as an example of development-driven prosperity.

Chapters

00:00 The Monday Brief - Intro - July 27, 2026

02:02 Cuba Is Chapter One

06:18 The Fight that Got Buried

09:05 The Antidote