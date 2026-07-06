Starlink Was A Distraction, Here Comes Starmind

Everyone thinks Starlink is just satellite internet.

But… what if it’s only Phase 1?

In this video, JCristina breaks down the emerging idea that SpaceX’s satellite network is evolving into something much larger - a multi-layer orbital system spanning communications, AI compute, and space-based intelligence infrastructure.

A recent “Starmind” trademark has sparked speculation about whether SpaceX is moving beyond internet delivery into orbital computing and AI data processing in space.

J also explores the engineering limits driving this shift - from Earth’s power grid constraints and hyperscale data center demand, to the rise of LEO satellite networks, laser-linked constellations, and Starship-scale deployment.



Is Starlink just the beginning of a deeper SpaceX architecture in orbit?



This is Phase 1… what comes next could change everything about AI, satellites, and global connectivity.

Point to remember - Notice the phones: Direct-to-Cell phones are coming out later this year, no nodes, no cell towers, just you, your phone, and a SpaceX satellite..