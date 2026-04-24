SRS: SEAL Team 6 Red Squadron Operator - Jason Magnavice

Jason Magnavice is a retired U.S. Navy SEAL with over 26 years in Naval Special Warfare.
He spent eight years at SEAL Team 2 before being selected to serve within Joint Special Operations Command, operating in some of the most elite elements of the community for over a decade.
He deployed four times to Operation Enduring Freedom and four times to Operation Iraqi Freedom, serving as a sniper, tactical communicator, lead jumper, and team leader during the height of the war on terror.
During his time in special operations, he transitioned into a specialized aviation role, earning his Airline Transport Pilot certificate and later serving as a senior enlisted leader within that element.
He finished his career coordinating recruiting for Naval Special Warfare.
Chapters
00:00 Introduction
02:39 Everyday Carry Talk
03:42 Devgru Weapons and Gear
08:31 Leadership Lesson and 9/11
11:49 Growing Up in Connecticut
13:33 Jehovah's Witness Upbringing
20:37 Wanting to Be a SEAL
28:46 BUDS and Airborne Stories
36:46 Checking Into SEAL Team Two
39:38 STT Training And Pride
40:38 Drone Warfare Reality Check
44:56 Winter Warfare Platoon Alaska
46:10 Bosnia Kosovo And Norway Trips
51:23 Leaving For US Marshals Plan
53:05 Correctional Officer Detour
56:37 Back In The Navy Again
01:01:34 Screening For Devgru
01:07:38 9 11 And First Afghanistan Push
01:10:59 Operation Anaconda JTAC Calls
01:16:11 Bombing Campaign Reflections
01:16:29 Aftermath of Neil’s Death
01:23:24 Iraq 2003 Night Raids
01:29:06 Rooftop Fight Gone Sideways
01:32:48 SEAL Aviation Unit Origins
01:43:30 Recruiting Duty and Texas Move
01:50:17 Leaving the Teams and New Life
01:54:49 Grandpa Life and Closing