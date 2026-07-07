SRS: Mike Rowe - 7.5 Million Open Jobs and the Collapse of Work in America

Mike Rowe is an Emmy Award-winning television host, producer, narrator, bestselling author, and podcast host best known for creating and hosting the long-running TV series Dirty Jobs.

Through his work, he has highlighted the importance of skilled trades and vocational careers across America.

As founder of the mikeroweWORKS Foundation, he has helped award millions of dollars in scholarships and championed efforts to bring shop classes back to schools.

He also hosts the popular podcast The Way I Heard It, where he shares stories and interviews with entrepreneurs, tradespeople, and other remarkable individuals.

Over a career spanning more than 3 decades, Rowe has become one of America's most recognizable advocates for hard work, opportunity, and the skilled trades.

Chapters

00:00 Welcome and Introduction

21:00 The American Dream & Skilled Trades

37:04 Empathy, Storytelling & Perspective

52:29 Fixing America's Skills Gap

1:05:43 Work Ethic & Building the Workforce

1:17:20 The Education System & Shop Class

1:30:04 Media, Character & Identity

1:45:34 Suicide Prevention & Life After Service

1:55:22 Losing Everything & Starting Over

2:12:07 Freedom to Fail & Finding Opportunity

2:25:38 The Million-Dollar Trades Career

2:38:42 Immigration, Labor & Energy

2:50:22 Recruiting the Next Generation

3:02:24 AI, Dangerous Jobs & Dirty Jobs Stories

3:15:08 Shark Suits, Near Misses & Wild Adventures