Spencer Pratt's SHOCKING Move Just Called CHECKMATE In Los Angeles
Spencer Pratt's underdog campaign for Los Angeles mayor is surging against incumbent Karen Bass, rattling Hollywood and the city's political establishment.
May 26, 2026
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs
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