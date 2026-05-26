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Spencer Pratt's SHOCKING Move Just Called CHECKMATE In Los Angeles
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Spencer Pratt's SHOCKING Move Just Called CHECKMATE In Los Angeles

Spencer Pratt's underdog campaign for Los Angeles mayor is surging against incumbent Karen Bass, rattling Hollywood and the city's political establishment.
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Decisive Liberty
May 26, 2026

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