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Speaker Johnson Sounds the Alarm on The Democratic Socialists of America

Decisive Liberty's avatar
Decisive Liberty
Jul 10, 2026

Speaker Johnson sounds the alarm after the communist Democratic Socialists of America make their OFFICIAL PLATFORM to

1. ABOLISH the Senate
2. Give 100% of illegal aliens and noncitizens AMNESTY
3. REPLACE the President and Supreme Court with a subordinate to Congress
4. Defund and destroy the Department of War and our military

JOHNSON:

"The Communists are inside the gates!
It’s time for all freedom-loving Americans to stand and be counted,
and help us defeat this MADNESS.
By God’s grace, we will."

via SGTnewsNetwork on TG

Any deflection or minimizations
should be taken as being over the target…

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