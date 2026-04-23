“She Said I’ll Never Stop” - Virginia Giuffre’s Family Marks One Year Since Her Death

The family of Virginia Giuffre is marking one year since her death, reflecting on her legacy and continuing her advocacy for survivors of abuse and trafficking. Giuffre, one of the most prominent accusers of Jeffrey Epstein, had publicly spoken about being trafficked as a teenager and became a key voice for survivor rights.

Her family members say they are planning a memorial on April 25 and remain committed to continuing her mission, including supporting legislative efforts such as proposed “Virginia’s Law,” which aims to eliminate statutes of limitation for sexual abuse and trafficking cases.

Giuffre’s memoir, Nobody’s Girl, was also released after her death, further highlighting her story and advocacy.

Her family says they want her voice and mission to continue inspiring change and accountability.