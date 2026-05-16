She Rescued 70,000 Kids From Traffickers. Then She Came Home and No One Cared

She escaped MKUltra.

Put herself through med school.

Rebuilt maternal health in Russia.

Then she found the children.

What started as a humanitarian mission to reform Russia's crumbling birth houses and orphanages turned into a years-long investigation into an international child trafficking pipeline, from Russian orphanages, through Finland, across a "rolling brothel" bus into Norway, ending in a police drawer full of Polaroids of dead children buried in a common grave called Natasha.

She collected evidence across 27 regions.

Routes.

Tickets.

Agencies.

Receiving countries: Germany, Israel, the United States.

She brought it to the State Department, the U,N,. Congress.

Nobody listened.

This is the story of the doctor who tracked trafficked children across borders and discovered that the people supposed to stop it were the ones protecting it.

Full Interview

Part 1

⚠️ WARNING: This episode contains disturbing and graphic subject matter including ritual abuse, child trafficking, and psychological torture. Viewer discretion is strongly advised. This content is intended for adults (18+) only and may be triggering for survivors of trauma or abuse.

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

"The government's own documents confirm it. She was living it at six years old."

In Episode Five of Survivor Stories, I sit down with Dr. Juliette Engel, a physician who was sold into the CIA's MKULTRA program by her own father at age six.

Born into a family where 5 uncles helped found the CIA and another helped start the NSA, she spent 11 years inside safe houses, university annexes, and ritual sites across the US and Mexico.

In Part 1, she walks us through

the programs by name

the spinning wheel ritual

what happened at Disneyland and Fort Point

what they were extracting from children's bodies

how all of it connects to the declassified CIA documents released in December 2024 and what you're seeing in schools today

Part 2

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

"They feared one thing above everything else. The intact human soul."

In Part Two, MK Ultra survivor Dr. Juliette Engel exposes the Senior Executive Service (SES), the shadow structure she says replaced MK Ultra in 1978 by inserting programmed operatives into 76 federal agencies.

Drawing on 20 years rescuing over 70,000 trafficked children in Russia, she reveals

why America is already in collapse

why pure Christianity is the Cabal's greatest threat,

what every waking soul must do now

Man In America Survivor Stories Playlist

IF these stories hold your interest, click the button below to open Seth’s Survivor Series Playlist and bookmark it for reference…

VIEW THE SURVIVOR SERIES PLAYLIST