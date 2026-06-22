She Ran for Governor of CA, Now She’s Telling You How They Rig It

Is California beyond saving?

Or is this the biggest political cover-up in America?

Real estate mogul, entrepreneur, and former California gubernatorial candidate Elaine Culotti joins Jillian Michaels for an explosive conversation about the hidden systems she says are driving California into collapse.

From ballot harvesting and voter roll controversies to homeless spending, high-speed rail failures, NGOs, special interests, Gavin Newsom, Karen Bass, and billions of taxpayer dollars disappearing into bureaucracy, this episode pulls back the curtain on what many believe is a broken system.

Why does California keep electing the same leaders despite rising crime, failing infrastructure, and a worsening affordability crisis?

Who is actually benefiting?

And can the state still be saved?

Elaine doesn't hold back.

🔥 Topics discussed:

California election integrity

Ballot harvesting explained

Gavin Newsom's "Break the Glass" comments

California voter rolls

Homeless industrial complex

NGO influence and taxpayer spending

California high-speed rail scandal

Pacific Palisades recovery failures

Karen Bass controversies

Billionaire tax proposal explained

California's affordability crisis

Why people are fleeing California

No Party Preference (NPP) movement

Can California be fixed?

Why Prop 36 and Prop 37 go unfunded

Whether you agree or disagree, this conversation will completely change how you think about who runs California, where your tax dollars go, and what America's future could look like.

The bigger question isn't whether California is failing.

It's whether the rest of the country is next.

CHAPTERS

00:00 Intro

01:28 Ballot Harvesting EXPOSED

06:03 Spencer Pratt Controversy

10:04 Why Independents Lose

13:23 - California Voter Roll Scandal

16:06 Special Interests Run CA

20:02 The NGO Money Pipeline

30:18 Bankrupting CA is Only Way Out

34:55 Newsom Bankrupted CA

35:04 High-Speed Rail Corruption

38:31 Buying Political Power

39:27 Billionaire Tax Exposed

44:00 Homeless Voter Registration

46:11 Newsom’s Break Glass Plan

49:30 Can Elections Be Fixed?

53:08 - Trump Federal Funding Breakdown

55:37 The NPP Movement