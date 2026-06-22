She Ran for Governor of CA, Now She’s Telling You How They Rig It

Is California beyond saving?
Or is this the biggest political cover-up in America?
Real estate mogul, entrepreneur, and former California gubernatorial candidate Elaine Culotti joins Jillian Michaels for an explosive conversation about the hidden systems she says are driving California into collapse.
From ballot harvesting and voter roll controversies to homeless spending, high-speed rail failures, NGOs, special interests, Gavin Newsom, Karen Bass, and billions of taxpayer dollars disappearing into bureaucracy, this episode pulls back the curtain on what many believe is a broken system.
Why does California keep electing the same leaders despite rising crime, failing infrastructure, and a worsening affordability crisis?
Who is actually benefiting?
And can the state still be saved?
Elaine doesn't hold back.
🔥 Topics discussed:
California election integrity
Ballot harvesting explained
Gavin Newsom's "Break the Glass" comments
California voter rolls
Homeless industrial complex
NGO influence and taxpayer spending
California high-speed rail scandal
Pacific Palisades recovery failures
Karen Bass controversies
Billionaire tax proposal explained
California's affordability crisis
Why people are fleeing California
No Party Preference (NPP) movement
Can California be fixed?
Why Prop 36 and Prop 37 go unfunded
Whether you agree or disagree, this conversation will completely change how you think about who runs California, where your tax dollars go, and what America's future could look like.
The bigger question isn't whether California is failing.
It's whether the rest of the country is next.
CHAPTERS
00:00 Intro
01:28 Ballot Harvesting EXPOSED
06:03 Spencer Pratt Controversy
10:04 Why Independents Lose
13:23 - California Voter Roll Scandal
16:06 Special Interests Run CA
20:02 The NGO Money Pipeline
30:18 Bankrupting CA is Only Way Out
34:55 Newsom Bankrupted CA
35:04 High-Speed Rail Corruption
38:31 Buying Political Power
39:27 Billionaire Tax Exposed
44:00 Homeless Voter Registration
46:11 Newsom’s Break Glass Plan
49:30 Can Elections Be Fixed?
53:08 - Trump Federal Funding Breakdown
55:37 The NPP Movement