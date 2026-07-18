She Has Learned a LOT from Her Grandfather Who Lived Through the Great Depression and Dust Bowl

“My grandpa’s family lived through the Great Depression and the Dust Bowl, and the resourcefulness they learned didn't just fade away - it became the foundation for how I manage my home today.

“In this video, I’m pulling back the curtain on the unconventional, practical habits I still practice in my home.

“From making my own laundry detergent to ditching store-bought shampoo and finding beauty in simplicity, these aren't just hacks - they're lessons in stewardship.

“Whether you’re looking to save money for your family or just want to embrace a more intentional, simple living approach, I hope this encourages you to look at your resources - and your family history - with fresh eyes. “