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Severe rain hits Texas as flooding continues across Southern states
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Severe rain hits Texas as flooding continues across Southern states

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Decisive Liberty
Jun 17, 2026

LiveNOW from FOX (LNF) is watching this week as heavy rain continues to cause major flash flooding in Central Texas.

According to LNF partners at FOX 4 Dallas-Fort Worth, it was a scary scene about 90 miles south of Dallas as all lanes of I-35 were completely flooded because of the heavy rain that fell in Waco late Sunday night.

LNF was also watching as several roads were closed in Houston on Monday with flash flooding continuing to hit the region.

This included FIFA Fan Festival Houston being closed due to the severe weather.

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