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SCOTUS Rules Against Colorado Conversion Therapy Ban
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SCOTUS Rules Against Colorado Conversion Therapy Ban

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Decisive Liberty
Mar 31, 2026

The Supreme Court ruled against Colorado's ban on 'conversion therapy' for LGBTQ+ kids.

AP reporters in an 8-1 high court majority sided with a Christian counselor who said the ban would violate the First Amendment.

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