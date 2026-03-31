SCOTUS Rules Against Colorado Conversion Therapy Ban

Decisive Liberty Newsletter PodcastSCOTUS Rules Against Colorado Conversion Therapy Ban411×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -2:31-2:31Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.SCOTUS Rules Against Colorado Conversion Therapy BanDecisive LibertyMar 31, 202641ShareTranscriptThe Supreme Court ruled against Colorado's ban on 'conversion therapy' for LGBTQ+ kids. AP reporters in an 8-1 high court majority sided with a Christian counselor who said the ban would violate the First Amendment.Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksDecisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & ProgramsSubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeDecisive LibertyRecent EpisodesIran’s Crucial Oil Wells Are About to Explode18 hrs ago • Decisive LibertyForget Satellites, SpaceX Just Won The Invisible War Apr 27 • Decisive LibertyWhy Artemis II Was Far More Dangerous Than Apollo 11 Apr 27 • Decisive LibertyKerri Lane: Shooter’s Family Drops SHOCKING DETAILS After Cole Allen’s Confession Apr 27 • Decisive LibertyThe Truth About Onions: Types, Taste Transformation, and Why They Make Us Cry | CompilationApr 26 • Decisive LibertyHow Dastardly Is the CDC? Thought You'd Never Ask...Apr 26 • Decisive LibertyLife Inside The US Navy’s $13 Billion Aircraft Carrier Apr 26 • Decisive LibertyHow a Tiny Quonset Shack Inside a Barn Became Her Only Refuge From the Worst BlizzardApr 25 • Decisive Liberty