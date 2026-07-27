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Scientists Just Reversed Time - In a Quantum Lab
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Scientists Just Reversed Time - In a Quantum Lab

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Decisive Liberty

Physicists at Los Alamos just reversed the quantum arrow of time - and the switch that flips its direction is observation itself.

The peer-reviewed paper in Physical Review X shows measurement and feedback can blur or fully invert time's direction in a quantum system.

They even built a working version of *Maxwell's demon*, 160 years after it was imagined.

What you'll learn:
✅ How measurement creates the arrow of time in quantum systems
✅ The engine that extracts energy from the act of observing
✅ What reversible decoherence means for quantum computing

Wait until you see what the demon does with a single glance.

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