Scientists Just Reversed Time - In a Quantum Lab

Physicists at Los Alamos just reversed the quantum arrow of time - and the switch that flips its direction is observation itself.



The peer-reviewed paper in Physical Review X shows measurement and feedback can blur or fully invert time's direction in a quantum system.

They even built a working version of *Maxwell's demon*, 160 years after it was imagined.



What you'll learn:

✅ How measurement creates the arrow of time in quantum systems

✅ The engine that extracts energy from the act of observing

✅ What reversible decoherence means for quantum computing



Wait until you see what the demon does with a single glance.