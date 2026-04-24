Scientists Announce BOMBSHELL Discovery Of Noah's Original Ark, With Photos INSIDE ‘The REAL Ship’

ADDENDUM

24 Apr 2026 2:05 pm ET

via The Prisoner’s Record, TG

(as for Micheal Knowles counterpoint, refusal of donations needs a reason, not a justification for fakery)

This video features an interview with Andrew Jones from the research organization Noah’s Ark Scans, who discusses new findings related to a boat-shaped geological formation in the mountains of Turkey near the Iranian border.

Key takeaways from the discussion:

Evidence of a Man-Made Structure: Jones claims that recent scans of the site, which was first identified in 1959, have revealed hidden tunnels (roughly 4 meters deep and 2 meters high) running through the center and along the hull of the formation (0:54 - 1:16). He suggests that these internal features, along with potential support beams and walls, indicate that the object is man-made rather than a natural formation.

Biblical Correlation: Jones emphasizes that the formation is exactly 300 cubits long, matching the dimensions described in the Book of Genesis (1:39 - 1:46).

Soil Composition: The team reports that the soil found inside the formation contains three times more organic matter than the soil outside of it, which they believe suggests it is a distinct, non-natural object (1:54 - 2:03).

Future Research Goals: The team’s next objective is to gain permission from local Turkish universities to perform a physical investigation of the tunnels, potentially using a robot to film and collect samples from inside the structure (2:12 - 2:24).

Faith and Science: When asked about his goals, Jones notes that the work serves both scientific and faith-based purposes; he views the site as an archaeological project that affirms the biblical account for believers (2:55 - 3:15).

In addition to ground-penetrating radar (GPR), other technologies employed in the investigation of sites believed to be Noah’s Ark include electrical resistivity tomography (ERT), infrared thermography (IRT), LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging), and soil sampling to analyze potassium levels, organic matter, and pH.

Muon detectors and synthetic aperture radar (SAR) have also been used in archaeological scanning, though specific applications to Noah’s Ark investigations are not explicitly detailed beyond GPR.

Electrical resistivity tomography (ERT) and GPR have been used to perform geophysical surveys at the Durupinar site in Turkey, which is a boat-shaped geological formation.

Researchers have also utilized infrared thermography, a heat-sensing technology, to suggest the presence of a ship-shaped hull buried in the soil.

Soil sampling has been conducted to look for elevated levels of potassium, changes in pH, and higher organic content that would be consistent with decaying organic material, such as wood from a boat.

While LiDAR has been used in surveys of the Durupinar site, some reports indicate that it has not yielded substantial findings to support claims about the ark.

Scientific Method

Right now, ALL claims - including the guest on the Michael Knowles show - are SPECULATIVE.

No one has drilled or dug down into the mound that is being proclaimed as Noah’s ark - so to call this fake news is not the correct term (fake news is highly abused by those who immediately country something that does not agree with their beliefs - fake news is actually a conjured story, not a story based on speculation.

Science requires evidence to be inconclusive before calling it fact - the guest on the Knowles show is familiar with the site and is using only one technology to back up his claims.

As any seasoned archaeologist will tell you - more than one technology is necessary in a situation like this and nothing is conclusive until you have something in your hands. Even then, the timeline of that evidence is unknown most of the time and THAT needs to be established before any evidence becomes fact.