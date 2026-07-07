Decisive Liberty
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
Robert Gouveia Esq: "Declassify Whatever You Want", says Trump - and the Firings Begin!
0:00
-17:51

Robert Gouveia Esq: "Declassify Whatever You Want", says Trump - and the Firings Begin!

Acting DNI Bill Pulte triggers massive DS panic as he launches dozens of rapid firings under Trump’s sweeping directive to declassify sensitive intelligence files before his temporary tenure ends.
Decisive Liberty's avatar
Decisive Liberty
Jul 07, 2026

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Decisive Liberty News · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture