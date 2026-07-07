Robert Gouveia Esq: "Declassify Whatever You Want", says Trump - and the Firings Begin!
Acting DNI Bill Pulte triggers massive DS panic as he launches dozens of rapid firings under Trump’s sweeping directive to declassify sensitive intelligence files before his temporary tenure ends.
Jul 07, 2026
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs
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