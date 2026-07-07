Rich Does Politics w Barbara Boyd: Trump Just TRAPPED Netanyahu & Freed Israel From London

Chapters
0:00 Does Israel Control America?
1:19 The Balfour Question
2:29 The Holocaust, Truman and the Cold War
6:37 The “Israel Controls Trump” Psyop
8:02 LaRouche, the ADL, and British Intelligence
13:35 The Real History of the Israel Lobby
17:47 Trump, Saudi Arabia and the Grand Game
21:31 The Case That AIPAC Runs America
23:21 AIPAC vs the Bigger Lobbies
26:43 How Trump Got Leverage Over Netanyahu
30:03 The Real Kushner Plan for Gaza
33:10 Did Israel Force the Iran Strikes?
37:22 What Really Happened on October 7
40:18 Lebanon, Hezbollah and Trump’s Red Line
43:56 Forcing the City of London Out of the Gulf