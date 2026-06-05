Restoring American Wellness (RAW): A Conversation with America’s Most Famous Lunatic Farmer Joel Salatin

Joel Salatin owns and runs one of the most famous regenerative farms in America - Polyface Farm in Swoope VA.

The Lunatic Farmer, as he is fondly known, shares with RAW his theological philosophy of farming and what it means to be a good steward of the land, as well as the responsibility that the Christian community has to reclaim the narrative around environmental responsibility.



Listeners will quickly learn why he’s considered one of the premier sources for regenerative farming wisdom in the country and beyond.

Combining masterful storytelling with smart policy solutions, Joel makes this episode both entertaining and educational.

