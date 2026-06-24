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Red State Refugees Explain Why They Fled Washington for Idaho - unDivided with Brandi Kruse
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Red State Refugees Explain Why They Fled Washington for Idaho - unDivided with Brandi Kruse

Brandi went to Idaho to meet with a group of former Washington residents who fled over a variety of political and social issues – including crime, taxes, and attacks on the nuclear family.
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Decisive Liberty
Jun 24, 2026

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