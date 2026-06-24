Red State Refugees Explain Why They Fled Washington for Idaho - unDivided with Brandi Kruse
Brandi went to Idaho to meet with a group of former Washington residents who fled over a variety of political and social issues – including crime, taxes, and attacks on the nuclear family.
Jun 24, 2026
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs
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