Quantum Proof Your Soul Isn’t Code...

A Nobel physicist claims no machine will ever be conscious and in 2024 a small college lab ran his 35-year-old idea as a real experiment on living brains, and the result held.

Roger Penrose says human understanding taps physics that computers never touch, hidden inside your neurons.

Then neuroscientist Mike Wiest stiffened the microtubules in rats' brains, and consciousness got measurably harder to switch off.

What you'll learn:

✅ Why Gödel's 1931 proof says no algorithm can do what you do

✅ The rat study that shifted the odds on quantum consciousness

✅ Why more compute will never wake a machine up

One detail here is already showing up in operating rooms and nobody knew why.