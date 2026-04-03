Promethean Q&A: HORMUZ CLOSED - Trump Ends Sea Lane Protection, Europe Panics

Barbara Boyd, Susan Kokinda, and Adam Sturman.

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In this session, Trump posted a message to every nation, complaining about fuel prices: "Go get your own oil."

He singled out the United Kingdom, which refused to participate in the operation against Iran, and told them to "build up some delayed courage, go to the Strait, and just TAKE IT."

"You'll have to start learning how to fight for yourself. The USA won't be there to help you anymore, just like you weren't there for us."

That's not bluster, that's the new doctrine.