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Patriot Peach: Hollywood, Democrats & The Media All Broke Down on July 4th
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Patriot Peach: Hollywood, Democrats & The Media All Broke Down on July 4th

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Decisive Liberty
Jul 07, 2026

America just celebrated its 250th birthday, but not everyone was celebrating. In today's episode, Patriotpeach breaks down the biggest Fourth of July meltdowns from celebrities, politicians, businesses, and the media.

From Miley Cyrus, Alicia Keys, Matthew McConaughey, Jasmine Crockett, and Zohran Mamdani to the Patriot Front headlines, viral media narratives, and the backlash surrounding America's Independence Day, we're separating the headlines from the facts and adding the context many outlets left out.

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