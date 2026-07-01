Obama's Radical Cult Takes Over NYC - But Trump Has America's Secret Weapon

A small faction of radicals has won major elections in New York City - but does history suggest this could become something much larger?

In this episode, Mike Steger examines how fringe ideological movements throughout history have risen to power during periods of war, financial collapse, and political instability.

Drawing comparisons between the Bolsheviks, Nazi Germany, revolutionary Iran, and today's political climate, Mike argues that America faces a familiar historical pattern - but also possesses a unique tradition capable of defeating it.

The discussion explores the rise of revolutionary movements, the collapse of institutions, the American System of political economy, and why President Trump's economic and foreign policy agenda represents what Mike describes as America's "secret weapon."

Topics include:

• President Trump's warning about New York City's election results

• How fringe revolutionary movements gain power during crises

• The Bolsheviks and the Russian Revolution

• Nazi Germany and the collapse of the Weimar Republic

• Iran, Ayatollah Kashani, and the rise of the Islamic Revolution

• George Lukács and the ideology of revolutionary Marxism

• The Frankfurt School and cultural revolution

• The American System of Hamilton, Lincoln, McKinley, and FDR

• The Tennessee Valley Authority and national development

• The 2008 financial crisis and the Wall Street bailouts

• Obama's foreign policy and the 2014 Ukraine crisis

• President Trump's industrial strategy and rebuilding America

Chapters

00:00 Introduction

00:56 Trump's Warning About New York City

02:08 How Radical Movements Take Power

04:37 The Bolsheviks and Revolutionary Russia

06:36 Iran's Revolution and Global Influence

08:43 The Ideology Behind Revolutionary Marxism

10:53 Germany's Collapse and America's Alternative

13:11 The American System vs. Globalism

15:05 Trump's Secret Weapon

16:13 End