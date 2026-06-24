A new set of polling numbers is fueling a major debate about the future of the Democrat Party and the direction of the country.

According to recent survey data, a growing percentage of Democrats say they are not proud to be American, while a significant number express favorable views toward socialism and even some aspects of communism.

These findings have sparked intense discussion about whether the party is moving away from traditional American values rooted in free markets, individual responsibility, and patriotism.



Critics argue that many on the left have become disillusioned with capitalism because they associate it with rising housing costs, student debt, healthcare expenses, and economic inequality.

Supporters of capitalism respond that free markets have created more wealth, innovation, and opportunity than any economic system in history.

They point to America's entrepreneurial culture and technological leadership as proof that capitalism remains the best path to prosperity.



President Donald Trump has become a central figure in this debate because he openly champions capitalism, economic growth, and American exceptionalism.

Supporters believe this is one reason many progressives oppose him so strongly, while critics argue his policies primarily benefit corporations and wealthy individuals.

Another major topic generating confusion is the discussion surrounding a proposed reconstruction framework involving Iran.

Some Trump critics claim the United States will hand Iran hundreds of billions of dollars in taxpayer money.

Others argue the figure largely refers to sanction relief or the unfreezing of Iranian assets that already belong to Iran.

Additional reports suggest that any future rebuilding efforts would focus on infrastructure, food, water, and energy systems under strict oversight rather than funding military capabilities.

The details remain heavily debated and often become distorted in political messaging.

These issues tie directly into themes explored by Peter Schweizer in his book *The Invisible Coup*, which examines the influence of unelected institutions, political power structures, and the growing disconnect between government elites and ordinary Americans.

As political divisions deepen, these debates over patriotism, capitalism, and government power are likely to become even more important heading into future elections.

Stephen Gardner and Peter Schweizer https://amzn.to/4eDmZMN

Check out The Invisible Coup