Nick Freitas Breaks Down the 2020 Election & the 15,000 Vote Mystery

What really happened in Nick Freitas' 2020 congressional race?

In this in-depth conversation, Freitas recounts how a mislabeled thumb drive containing 15,000 votes erased his election-night lead, why he says the incident raised serious questions, and why he believes it was nearly impossible to challenge in court because no law had technically been broken.

The discussion also explores election laws, ballot drop boxes, voter fraud investigations, media coverage, and the broader debate over election integrity in America.



Whether you agree or disagree, this conversation dives into the legal, political, and procedural questions surrounding one of the most debated issues in modern elections.