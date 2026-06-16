Newsom PANICS over FEDERAL INVESTIGATION as Obama Dragged in the News

Topics…

California Governor Gavin Newsom says he and his wife are under a federal probe, claiming DOJ agents are harassing friends and former staff in a Trump‑ordered “fishing expedition.”

Multiple investigations reportedly target people around Newsom, including one focused on Jennifer Siebel Newsom’s finances and nonprofits, launched after state whistleblower complaints rather than directly from Washington.

Newsom’s former chief of staff Dana Williamson has been indicted on 23 federal counts for allegedly siphoning campaign funds and fabricating over $1 million in luxury “business” deductions, facing up to decades in prison and heavy fines.

Together, Williamson’s case and the new inquiries into Newsom’s circle make his anti‑corruption rhetoric look hollow as federal agents scrutinize his closest allies and his own household.

Barack Obama’s presidential library project is under fire after he steered work to black‑owned firms, and some of those contractors now say they haven’t been paid, are deep in arrears, and face bankruptcy.

Sunny Hostin blasted Trump’s UFC event as beneath the office, condemning a fighter’s “Michelle Obama is a man” joke as racist and sexist while critics note her show is losing viewers as Trump’s raw, unsanitized events energize fans.

Commentators argue Trump’s willingness to attend UFC and tolerate edgy speech resonates with many Americans more than daytime TV lectures about “intersectionality.”

Spencer Pratt, who says he lost a race against Karen Bass after a late ballot surge, is now suing her alongside her own brother, who blames Bass for Palisades fire damage to local homes.

The U.S. has signed a memorandum with Iran reopening the Strait of Hormuz, easing the naval blockade, and sketching a broader nuclear‑sanctions framework that Trump and JD Vance call a conditional path back into the global economy.

Washington insists no frozen assets are released yet and any relief will follow verified Iranian steps, but Iranian media claims new “maritime fees” and partial control of Hormuz, clashing with Trump’s promise of toll‑free passage.

Israel rejects any expectation that it scale back operations, vowing to maintain security zones in Lebanon, Syria, and Gaza and to strike Iran “with full force” if attacked, signaling it will not be bound by Trump’s Iran understanding.