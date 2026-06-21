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Medieval Carpenters Knew Something About Wood Joints We Forgot
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Medieval Carpenters Knew Something About Wood Joints We Forgot

Why modern housing is NOT an improvement of the carpentry ways of old
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Decisive Liberty
Jun 21, 2026
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