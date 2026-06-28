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Mechanic Sends HUGE WARNING: Don't Buy NEW Vehicles in 2026 and Onwards
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Mechanic Sends HUGE WARNING: Don't Buy NEW Vehicles in 2026 and Onwards

Motor Feed is exposing the dark truth about the future of cars, and things are not looking good. 3 insanely disturbing trends that are effectively destroying the idea of car ownership for good.
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Decisive Liberty
Jun 28, 2026

Keywords: customer v user

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