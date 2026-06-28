Keywords: customer v user
Mechanic Sends HUGE WARNING: Don't Buy NEW Vehicles in 2026 and Onwards
Motor Feed is exposing the dark truth about the future of cars, and things are not looking good. 3 insanely disturbing trends that are effectively destroying the idea of car ownership for good.
Jun 28, 2026
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs
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