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MattMorseTV: Trump's DOJ Just WENT TO WAR
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MattMorseTV: Trump's DOJ Just WENT TO WAR

In a proactive move, the DOJ is threatening criminal charges for officials who knowingly allow noncitizens to register to vote
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Decisive Liberty
Jul 09, 2026

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