MattMorseTV: Trump's DOJ Just WENT TO WAR
In a proactive move, the DOJ is threatening criminal charges for officials who knowingly allow noncitizens to register to vote
Jul 09, 2026
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs
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