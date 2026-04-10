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Mamdani's ILLEGAL and DISCRIMINATORY Plan Has Americans FURIOUS
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Mamdani's ILLEGAL and DISCRIMINATORY Plan Has Americans FURIOUS

Zohran Mamdani wants to redistribute wealth and he needs YOUR tax dollars to do it. He's also spending $241 million on a luxury jail ward while his free bus plan sits stalled.
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Decisive Liberty
Apr 10, 2026

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