Mamdani's ILLEGAL and DISCRIMINATORY Plan Has Americans FURIOUS
Zohran Mamdani wants to redistribute wealth and he needs YOUR tax dollars to do it. He's also spending $241 million on a luxury jail ward while his free bus plan sits stalled.
Apr 10, 2026
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs
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