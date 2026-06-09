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Major Update on California Races Is ABSOLUTELY WILD
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Major Update on California Races Is ABSOLUTELY WILD

The cheating is so blatant and the Democrats think you are stupid
Decisive Liberty's avatar
Decisive Liberty
Jun 09, 2026

California's slow vote count keeps shaking up the races between Karen Bass, Nithya Raman, and Spencer Pratt, plus Xavier Becerra and Steve Hilton.

Then President Trump walked off his NBC interview with Kristen Welker.

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