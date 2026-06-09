Major Update on California Races Is ABSOLUTELY WILD

Decisive Liberty Newsletter PodcastMajor Update on California Races Is ABSOLUTELY WILD511×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -17:46-17:46Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Major Update on California Races Is ABSOLUTELY WILDThe cheating is so blatant and the Democrats think you are stupidDecisive LibertyJun 09, 202651ShareTranscriptCalifornia's slow vote count keeps shaking up the races between Karen Bass, Nithya Raman, and Spencer Pratt, plus Xavier Becerra and Steve Hilton. Then President Trump walked off his NBC interview with Kristen Welker.Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksDecisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & ProgramsSubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeDecisive LibertyRecent EpisodesTrump Administration Executes LARGEST Denaturalization of U.S. Citizens EVER, Ilhan Omar NEXT?? 1 hr ago • Decisive LibertySave America Act Bombshell — The Real Reason Why It Hasn't Been Passed8 hrs ago • Decisive LibertyTOUSiTV: IDF Target IRGC Chief In Iran, Hezbollah Launch Attack On Israel9 hrs ago • Decisive LibertyWarner Kept the Russia Hoax Alive, Now He’s Blocking the Man Who Could Expose Him9 hrs ago • Decisive LibertyTrump DOJ Makes Shocking Discovery - More Serious Than You Think9 hrs ago • Decisive LibertyEveryone Is Wrong About This Hurricane Season...9 hrs ago • Decisive LibertyBrainwash! The Rockefeller’s School Psyop WORSE Than You Think | Spencer Taylor 10 hrs ago • Decisive Liberty