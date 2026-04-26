Life Inside The US Navy’s $13 Billion Aircraft Carrier

The USS Gerald R. Ford cost thirteen billion dollars and carries the most advanced naval technology ever put to sea.

Its vacuum sewage system borrowed from cruise ships has failed hundreds of times during deployment, forcing hull technicians into 19-hour shifts while sailors wait 45 minutes for a working toilet.

This video takes you inside daily life aboard a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, from the 17,000 meals cooked by 114 specialists on $8 a day per sailor to the desalination plants manufacturing 400,000 gallons of fresh water that the ship claims before the crew gets showers.

You will see the hidden class system where an admiral's 600-square-foot apartment sits on the same vessel where junior enlisted sailors sleep in coffin racks with less space than a federal prison cell, separated from a hundred strangers by nothing more than a fabric curtain.