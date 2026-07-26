Liberty Politics: Iran Regime Races to Rebuild Nuclear Sites After US Strikes - Satellite Proof

Satellite evidence exposed.

New images confirm the Iran regime is rapidly restoring nuclear facilities hit by American strikes.

Former Defense Secretary warns the regime is also reconstituting missiles and drones to regain leverage and insists the only way to stop the cycle is economic strangulation that cuts off the cash funding both the rebuild and its terrorist proxies.

We examine the before-and-after imagery, the timeline of reconstruction, and why half-measures keep failing.

The regime never stops; the question is whether the pressure will finally match the threat.

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