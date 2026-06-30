“LET US IN” Caravan STORMS TX Border - Then the U.S. MARINES Forcefully March Invaders BACK TO MEXICO!
Discover how the military's new Counter Cartel Coalition is forcefully securing the border and destroying underground smuggling network
Jun 30, 2026
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs
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