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Leftist Professor ARRESTED Trying to Get Revenge on Conservative YouTuber
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Leftist Professor ARRESTED Trying to Get Revenge on Conservative YouTuber

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Decisive Liberty
Jun 16, 2026

A professor returns to confront the YouTuber who he blames for getting him fired.

His behavior is so unhinged his entire plan backfires, leading to his arrest.

There is a deeper lesson beneath the surface.

Full Video can be seen here…

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