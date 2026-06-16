Leftist Professor ARRESTED Trying to Get Revenge on Conservative YouTuber

Decisive Liberty Newsletter PodcastLeftist Professor ARRESTED Trying to Get Revenge on Conservative YouTuber11×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -9:43-9:43Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Leftist Professor ARRESTED Trying to Get Revenge on Conservative YouTuberDecisive LibertyJun 16, 20261ShareTranscriptA professor returns to confront the YouTuber who he blames for getting him fired. His behavior is so unhinged his entire plan backfires, leading to his arrest. There is a deeper lesson beneath the surface.Full Video can be seen here…Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksDecisive Liberty reply rulesDecisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & ProgramsSubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeDecisive LibertyRecent EpisodesDaily Dose: 'The Vaccine Racket' with Dr. Peterson Pierre39 mins ago • Decisive LibertyThe Hunt for Sinaloa Is Expanding - U.S. Operators on the Ground as America Prepares Its Next Move 53 mins ago • Decisive LibertyWhy Modern Society Makes Us Depressed - Sebastian Junger1 hr ago • Decisive LibertyBack to Benghazi | Episode 2: The Annex2 hrs ago • Decisive LibertyNewsom PANICS over FEDERAL INVESTIGATION as Obama Dragged in the News3 hrs ago • Decisive LibertyStrong Tornadoes & Brutal Flooding Are Coming Wednesday and Thursday... 3 hrs ago • Decisive LibertyHold the Line - LisaB, Maqaveli, SpaceShot764 hrs ago • Decisive Liberty