Lara Logan: Interview w Tina Peters & Why She Will Not Stop Fighting Election Fraud

Tina Peters is the courageous former Mesa County, Colorado clerk who served 606 days in prison after preserving election records she believed exposed fraud in the 2020 election.
Peters describes backing up Dominion voting machine data before a system update erased 29,000 records, leading to her prosecution.
She discusses the suppression of key evidence during her trial, inhumane prison conditions, and ongoing legal battles.
Despite losing her freedom, home, and family relationships, Peters remains committed to fighting for election transparency and continues advocating through her website, TinaPeters.us.
Chapters
00:00:00 The Stolen Election Cover-Up Begins
00:00:31 Tina Peters: Election Martyr Released From Prison
00:02:36 How Dominion Voting Machines Erased 29,000 Election Records
00:04:16 Tina's Divine Vision: Walking Through Fire
00:05:44 The 2021 Rigged Municipal Election Nobody Talked About
00:10:25 Wireless Devices Found in "Offline" Voting Machines
00:15:35 Supremacy Clause: Why Colorado Had No Right to Prosecute
00:20:13 The Deep State's Deal: Recant or Go to Prison
00:34:05 606 Days: Surviving the Horrors of Political Imprisonment
00:41:53 Election Theft in Real Time: Votes Flipping Before Our Eyes
00:47:13 Jenna Griswold's Illegal Recount and the Soros Secretary of State Network
00:54:42 Unbowed: Tina Peters Vows to Keep Fighting for Election Integrity