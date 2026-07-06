Lara Logan: Interview w Tina Peters & Why She Will Not Stop Fighting Election Fraud

Tina Peters is the courageous former Mesa County, Colorado clerk who served 606 days in prison after preserving election records she believed exposed fraud in the 2020 election.

Peters describes backing up Dominion voting machine data before a system update erased 29,000 records, leading to her prosecution.

She discusses the suppression of key evidence during her trial, inhumane prison conditions, and ongoing legal battles.

Despite losing her freedom, home, and family relationships, Peters remains committed to fighting for election transparency and continues advocating through her website, TinaPeters.us.

Chapters

00:00:00 The Stolen Election Cover-Up Begins

00:00:31 Tina Peters: Election Martyr Released From Prison

00:02:36 How Dominion Voting Machines Erased 29,000 Election Records

00:04:16 Tina's Divine Vision: Walking Through Fire

00:05:44 The 2021 Rigged Municipal Election Nobody Talked About

00:10:25 Wireless Devices Found in "Offline" Voting Machines

00:15:35 Supremacy Clause: Why Colorado Had No Right to Prosecute

00:20:13 The Deep State's Deal: Recant or Go to Prison

00:34:05 606 Days: Surviving the Horrors of Political Imprisonment

00:41:53 Election Theft in Real Time: Votes Flipping Before Our Eyes

00:47:13 Jenna Griswold's Illegal Recount and the Soros Secretary of State Network

00:54:42 Unbowed: Tina Peters Vows to Keep Fighting for Election Integrity