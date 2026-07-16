Lara Logan: Gary Berntsen & Ralph Pezzullo Explain How America’s Enemies, Foreign & Domestic, Are Stealing the Republic

NOTE: President Trump is expected to be sharing the evidence of the 2020 election corruption in a public address at 9 pm ET tonight… We will be posting a live link to his address at 8:50 pm ET

We dissect the controversial involvement of Smartmatic in the U.S. election system and explore the swirling allegations of manipulation and fraud.

Our discussion probes deep into electoral malfeasance, questioning the integrity of the very systems that uphold our Republic.

Expect a thorough examination of the evidence and sentiments surrounding these topics, drawing connections that extend all the way to Venezuela.

Gary Berntsen, a 24‑year veteran of the U.S. Air Force who served as a Senior Operations Officer and Chief of Station for the Central Intelligence Agency.



The Central Intelligence Agency via Dominion rigging systems and Smartmatic, toppled the U.S. government on November 3, 2020, from abroad.



Smartmatic set up its office inside Venezuela’s election commission, with engineers working side by side to steal elections and defeat audits.

Gary Berntsen explains how ballot images are swapped, source code is hidden, and 14 methods of fraud are mixed so that no pattern is ever found.

The same engineers later moved into U.S. counties and flipped long‑red districts overnight.

“Dominion Voting Systems manages elections in almost all the swing states in the U.S., which determine who wins the presidency. We have evidence and witnesses that can prove the source code operating the election machines of both Smartmatic and Dominion, and other election companies, is owned by the Venezuelan narco regime. We also have evidence and witnesses proving the machines are manufactured in the People’s Republic of China.



“I was in the CIA for 24 years. The agency has been defeated. We’ve been penetrated so badly that our enemies now influence U.S. foreign policy. It’s time to shut the CIA down and build an OSS‑style service with a dedicated MI5‑type counterintelligence arm.”

Chapters

(0:00:00) - Exposing the True Power Players

(0:04:34) - The Stolen Elections Investigation

(0:10:04) - Foreign Influence

(0:20:12) - Uncovering Election Fraud Networks

(0:30:12) - Persecuted Christians

(0:35:41) - Revealing Evidence

(0:39:42) - Foreign Election Interference

(0:44:13) - Foreign Influence in US Intelligence

(0:58:08) - Global Election Fraud Networks

(1:06:33) - The Cartels' Global Influence

(1:11:42) - Infiltration of American Institutions

(1:23:04) - Uncovering Election Fraud

(1:31:51) - Chinese Hybrid Warfare in US Elections

(1:44:47) - Investigating Election Fraud Networks

(1:55:24) - Father-Son Diplomatic Bond

(2:01:13) - State Department Covert Actions

(2:10:09) - The Fight to Save America

(2:15:56) - Cartel Connections