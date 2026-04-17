Justice Clarence Thomas issues WARNING in Rare Address At University of TX Austin
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas warns that the rise of progressivism poses one of the greatest threats to America today.
Apr 17, 2026
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes