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Justice Clarence Thomas issues WARNING in Rare Address At University of TX Austin
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Justice Clarence Thomas issues WARNING in Rare Address At University of TX Austin

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas warns that the rise of progressivism poses one of the greatest threats to America today.
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Decisive Liberty
Apr 17, 2026

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