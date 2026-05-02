America, the Next Cuba?

Is America heading down a dangerous path?

In this video, Yoel and Mari sit down to have an honest and urgent conversation about the frightening parallels between today’s America and pre-revolution Cuba - from political assassination attempts to inflammatory rhetoric being used to divide everyday people.

As someone with firsthand experience watching a country unravel, Yoel shares what these warning signs really mean and why we can’t afford to ignore them.

They also break down how to protect yourself by being intentional about where you consume your news and who you allow to shape your worldview.

If you care about the future of this country, this is a conversation you cannot afford to miss.

Remember to like, share, and subscribe - this message needs to reach as many people as possible.

Our note: This is going to depend on where you live - Blue States have been and still are notorious for their Socialist policies and they have only been getting worse since Biden took office, accompanied by self-inflicted TDS in all such States. They aren’t getting their way and are pulling what can only be categorized as childish temper tantrums, believing they will get their way by puling a me, me, me hissy fit. We are publishing this as a warning to all that our work is still yet to be finished…