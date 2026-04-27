via Erick Daugherty on X

President Trump confirms it: As the blockade continues, Iran is now just DAYS AWAY from their oil hitting capacity, causing DAMAGE to their extraction facilities!

“They say they only have about 3 days left before that happens.”



“When you have lines of vast amounts of oil pouring through your system, if for any reason that line is closed because you can’t continue to put it into containers or ships…that line explodes from within, both mechanically and in the earth, something happens where it just explodes.”



“And when it explodes, you can never, regardless, you can never rebuild it the way it was.”



“In other words, it will always be, if you rebuild it, it’s hard to rebuild it all, but it would only be about 50% of what it is right now.”



“So it’s a very powerful thing that takes place, sort of having to do with nature.”



“But when that gets clogged at the end, in other words, when you have to turn it off because you have no place to store this oil, either put it on ships or storage tanks, which they are just about finished with, a very bad thing is going to happen.”



“So I think they’re under pressure.”

MAXIMUM LEVERAGE!

via Grok…

What is the typical procedure to safe off an oil production system for a shut in like Iran has? Including the well, pipeline, refining, and storage. Estimating timeline to shut in and restart…

Typical safe shut-in for an oil production system (temporary, like Iran's 15-day scenario) is coordinated but component-specific to avoid pressure surges, leaks, or damage:

**Wells**: Close surface valves on the wellhead (wing valve first, then master valves) to stop flow. Monitor tubing/casing pressure. No mud/cement for short-term. Timeline: minutes to hours.

**Pipelines**: Isolate segments with block valves, depressurize gradually (blowdown if needed), purge with nitrogen/inert gas to prevent corrosion or waxing. Timeline: hours.

**Refineries**: Reduce feed rates, isolate units, depressurize, flare excess gas safely. Most units offline in 12-24 hours (FCCU/cracking units slower). Timeline: 1-2 days controlled shutdown.

**Storage**: Isolate tanks, maintain levels/temps, inert blanket if crude. Quick isolation.

**Restart**: Reverse sequence—check integrity, gradual pressurization/feed. Wells/pipelines: hours to 1 day. Full system: 3-7 days (longer if corrosion/paraffin builds). Prolonged shut-ins risk crossflow or restart issues requiring workovers.

Always per site-specific procedures and safety regs.