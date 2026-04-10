IRAN WILL NEED YEARS TO RECOVER FROM THIS - Nawfal w Fmr Centcom Commander General McKenzie

Centcom Commander General McKenzie

General Kenneth F. “Frank” McKenzie Jr. is a retired four-star U.S. Marine Corps general who served as the 14th Commander of U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) from March 28, 2019, to April 1, 2022.

During his 42-year career in the Marine Corps, he commanded at various levels, including platoon, company, battalion, Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), and component levels.

He led the 22nd MEU on combat deployments to Afghanistan in 2004 and Iraq in 2005-2006.

McKenzie also served as Military Secretary to two Commandants of the Marine Corps and as the Marine Corps Representative to the Quadrennial Defense Review.

His general officer posts included deputy director of Operations for the National Military Command Center in the Pentagon and Director of the Joint Staff from July 5, 2017.

As the CENTCOM commander, McKenzie oversaw significant military operations, including the special forces raid in Syria to kill or capture Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in October 2019, and the 2020–2021 withdrawals and reductions of U.S. troops.

He retired from active duty on April 1, 2022, when he relinquished command of CENTCOM to General Michael Kurilla.

Since his retirement, McKenzie has served as the Executive Director of the Global and National Security Institute and Cyber Florida at the University of South Florida.

He is also slated to become the 21st President of The Citadel, his alma mater, starting in July 2026.

In April 2026, retired General Frank McKenzie, a former commander of U.S. Central Command, provided analysis on a search-and-rescue mission for a missing U.S. airman in Iran, describing it as a “hard lesson for Iran.”

He noted that the U.S. military has detailed plans for such missions when aircrews operate over enemy territory.

McKenzie also stated that for many years, the U.S. military has considered options for ground raids, including seizing islands and small bases, along the southern coast of Iran, which are typically operations with a planned withdrawal.