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Iran Thought They Were SAFE, Then Their Muslim Neighbors Launch MASS ATTACK That Just Changed World…
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Iran Thought They Were SAFE, Then Their Muslim Neighbors Launch MASS ATTACK That Just Changed World…

When your military has been nearly wiped out, why not add another front by ticking off your neighbor? Sounds so IRGC...
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Decisive Liberty
Jul 14, 2026

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